Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi is lamenting Sundays FAZ Super League home draw against Green Eagles.

The Kitwe giants were leading two-nil heading into the last fifteen minutes of the game at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe but were stunned with two goals by Eagles in the final 11 minutes to see the Choma side leave Wusakile with a point.

Alex Ngonga and Ronald Kampamba converted a penalty each in the 33rd and 48th minutes respectively as Nkana took command of proceedings heading into the hour mark.

However, Eagles hit back through Derrick Bulaya in the 79th minute and Hosea Silwimba completed the visitors’ comeback in the 86th minute to deny Nkana their first home win since they beat defending champions Zesco United 1-0 on October 16.

“As you know, we are fighting to be in the top six and top four but it is a game and now all that we need is to learn one or two things from this it,” Chambeshi said.

The result also denied Nkana an opportunity to go 4th and join 3rd placed Buildcon on 18 points.

Eagles instead are 4th on 17 points while Nkana are at number nine on 15 points.



FAZ Super Division

WEEK 12

20/11/2021

Green Buffaloes 2(Martin Njobvu 15′ 56′)-Konkola Blades 1(Edward Mwenya 20′)

Red Arrows 1(Ricky Banda 34′)-Nkwazi 0

Kabwe Warriors 2(Cephas Mulombwa 64′, Jimmy Ndhlovu 67’pen)-Lusaka Dynamos 0

Indeni 1(Clovis Tshinguia 64′)-Buildcon 1(Brian Mwila 61′)

Chambishi 2(Jacob Kunda 1′ 21′)-Power Dynamos 3(Godfrey Ngwenya 11′, Kennedy Musonda 34′, Joshua Mutale 55′)

21/11/2021

ZANACO 1(Taonga Bwembya 32′)-Kafue Celtic 0

Kansanshi Dynamos 1(Victor Mubanga 70′)-Prison Leopards 1(Conlyde Luchanga 72′)

Nkana 2(Alex Ngonga 33′, Ronald Kampamba 48’pen)-Green Eagles 2(Felix Bulaya 79′, Hosea Silwimba 86′)

Zesco United 1(Adrian Chama 68’pen)-Forest Rangers 1(Thomas Chideu 66′)

FAZ NATIONAL DIVISION ONE

WEEK 12

20/11/2021

Police College 2-2 Trident

(Peter Mulombwe 36′, 57’/ Pedro Miguel 14′ pen, Jackson Silwimba 85′)

Luapula Green Eagles 0-0 KYSA

Young Green Buffaloes 0-2 MUZA

(Bobo Angwenga 13′, Gift Simanansa 42′)

ZESCO Malaiti 1-1 Livingstone Pirates

(Lasmond Phiri 57’/ Evans Silokomela 13′)

Gomes 1-1 Jumulo

(Wilson Chisala 45’pen/Kunda Bupe 83′)

NAPSA Stars 1-0 Lumwana Radiants

(Kapembwa Musonda 40′)

Young Green Eagles 1-0 Mufulira Wanderers

21/11/2021

Kitwe United 1-1 Nchanga Rangers

City of Lusaka 0-1 Quattro Kalumbila FC

TOP SCORERS

=LEAGUE

21/11/2021

Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes):11

Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos):6

Alex Ngonga (Nkana):6

Jimmy Ndhlovu (Kabwe Warriors):5

Martin Njobvu (Green Buffaloes):3

Conlyde Luchanga (Prison Leopards):3

Derrick Bulaya (Green Eagles):3

Ronald Kampamba (Nkana):3

Brian Mwila(Buildcon):3

Ricky Banda(Red Arrows):3

Eric Chomba (Forest Rangers):3

James Chamanga(Red Arrows):3

Christopher Zulu(Nkwazi):3

Clifford Mulenga (Forest Rangers):3

Moses Phiri (Zanaco):3

Langson Mbewe (Nkwazi):3

Matthews Maleka (Kansanshi Dynamos):3

John Chingandu (Zesco):3

Stephen Mutama (Nkwazi):3

Lubinda Mundia(Buildcon):3

Quadri Kola(Forest Rangers):3

Albert Kangwanda(Kafue Celtic):3

Jacob Kunda(Chambishi):2

Cephas Handavu(Indeni):2

Joseph Kanema(Green Eagles):2

Christopher Phiri (Kafue Celtic):2

Akakulubelwa Mwachiyaba (Kabwe Warriors):2

Thomas Chideu (Forest Rangers):2

Victor Mubanga(Kansanshi):2

Hosea Silwimba (Green Eagles):2

Ackim Mumba (Zanaco):2

Kelvin Chomba(Chambishi):2

Warren Kunda(Green Eagles):2

Kelvin Chomba (Chambishi):2

Marvin Jere (Lusaka Dynamos):2

Clement Mulenga(Indeni):2

Mwiza Siwale(Kafue Celtic):2

Jesse Were(Zesco):2

Solomon Sakala(Zesco):2

Daniel Chama (Kansanshi Dynamos):2

Jonathan Munalula(Forest Rangers):2

Twiza Chaibela(Kabwe Warriors):2