9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 22, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Dr Kalabo calls for an end to theories on the decentralization policy

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Dr Kalabo calls for an end to theories on the decentralization...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Oliver Kalabo has called for an end to theories on the decentralization policy.

Dr. Kalabo says the country has learnt enough lessons which should create renewed efforts to fully implement the decentralization policy.

Opening the annual National Decentralisation Conference in Lusaka, Dr. Kalabo said the time has come for local Authorities to renew their commitment to intensify efforts in implementing the decentralization policy as the government has shown the political will.

And Parliamentary Local Government Committee Chairperson Darius Mulunda called on the Local Authorities to prudently use the allocated resources to benefit the common person at the grassroots.

Mr. Mulunda noted that the government has shown its commitment to implement the decentralization policy by increasing the constituency development fund from 1-point 6 Million kwacha to 25-point 7 million.

The Annual National Decentralisation conference is being held under the theme “Actualising Decentralization for local development.”

Previous articlePF accuse UPND members of getting foreign funding to mobilise for removal of President Lungu’s Immunity

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Dr Kalabo calls for an end to theories on the decentralization policy

Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Oliver Kalabo has called for an end to theories on the decentralization policy. Dr. Kalabo...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Siakalima calls for self – discipline to excel

General News Chief Editor - 1
Minister of Education Douglous Siakalima has called for self - discipline among learners for them to excel in their education. Mr Siakalima said it...
Read more

Youths advised to submit viable project proposals

General News Chief Editor - 7
Matero Muchinga Ward 28 Councilor Lee Mukupa has encouraged youth entrepreneurs to submit viable community-based projects to their respective constituency offices. Mr. Mukupa advises...
Read more

Zambia Police intensify Investigations into the Fatal road traffic Accident killed Kabwata MP

General News Chief Editor - 10
Police have intensified investigations into the fatal road traffic accident in which Kabwata Member of Parliament Levy Mkandawire, died. The accident happened on November...
Read more

Inputs distribution completed in Mufulira – Comdev

General News Chief Editor - 2
Distribution of farming inputs under the Food Security Pack (FSP) program has been completed in Mufulira District in the Copperbelt Province Mufulira Community...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.