Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Oliver Kalabo has called for an end to theories on the decentralization policy.

Dr. Kalabo says the country has learnt enough lessons which should create renewed efforts to fully implement the decentralization policy.

Opening the annual National Decentralisation Conference in Lusaka, Dr. Kalabo said the time has come for local Authorities to renew their commitment to intensify efforts in implementing the decentralization policy as the government has shown the political will.

And Parliamentary Local Government Committee Chairperson Darius Mulunda called on the Local Authorities to prudently use the allocated resources to benefit the common person at the grassroots.

Mr. Mulunda noted that the government has shown its commitment to implement the decentralization policy by increasing the constituency development fund from 1-point 6 Million kwacha to 25-point 7 million.

The Annual National Decentralisation conference is being held under the theme “Actualising Decentralization for local development.”