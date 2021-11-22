9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 22, 2021
Former Transport Minister's Election as MP Nullified for Lunte Constituency

By Chief Editor
The Kasama High Court has nullified the Lunte Parliamentary election which was won by former Transport and Communications Minister MUTOTWE KAFWAYA of the Patriotic Front.

Lusaka based High Court Judge WILFRED MUMA who read the ruling before a packed court in Kasama said there were serious issues of bribery, and corruption during the campaigns.

ZANIS reports that Judge MUMA who was sitting in the Kasama High Court made the ruling in Kasama today.

And Mr. KAFWAYA said the court has made the judgment based on what was submitted before them. He said he will however sit down with other stakeholders to decide on the next course of action.

And the petitioner, KATONGO CHASAYA of the ruling UPND has expressed happiness with the judgment saying justice has been delivered. Mr. CHASAYA said he has been vindicated by the judgment stating that the people of Lunte did not choose freely but the winner was imposed on them.

UNPD Deputy Secretary General PATRICK MUCHELEKA who was present in court said the party and its alliance partners have been vindicated

Meanwhile, the court has upheld the election of BRIAN MUNDUBILE as Mporokoso Member of Parliament. Lusaka based High Court Judge CHARLES ZULU who was sitting in Kasama made the ruling in Kasama today. Mr. MUNDUBILE has welcomed the ruling saying the judgment is a sweet victory adding that justice has been done.

Meanwhile, there was commotion at the court grounds as UPND cadres clashed with PF supporters who had come to offer solidarity to Mr. MUNDUBILE.

And the Chipata High Court has upheld the election of Lumezi independent Member of Parliament MUNIR ZULU. Mr. ZULU was petitioned by losing PF candidate PILILA JERE, UPND’s MACDONALD PHIRI and ZELIPA CHITSULO an independent candidate. Lusaka High Court Judge CATHERINE PHIRI dismissed the petitions and declared Mr. ZULU as duly elected Member of Parliament.

In an interview after the judgment, Mr. ZULU said the judgment derailed his programme to work for the people.

But Ms JERE and Ms CHITSULO who were before court during the judgment could not comment on the outcome.

In a related development, Lusaka High Court Judge MWAPE BOWA who is sitting in Chipata has upheld the election of ELIAS DAKA as duly elected Member of Parliament for Msanzala constituency in Lusangazi District. Mr. DAKA described the judgment as fair.

He said it is now time for him to work because the matter has been settled.

And Losing UPND candidate MARGRET ZULU said there is a need to revisit electoral laws.

