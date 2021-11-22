9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 22, 2021
Feature Politics
PF accuse UPND members of getting foreign funding to mobilise for removal of President Lungu’s Immunity

A clique of individuals within the UPND, in wanting to take advantage of the so-called fight against corruption have clinched a deal with some imperialist organizations and also some funding from the UK meant to push an agenda of removing the immunity of former president Edgar Changwa Lungu, opposition Patriotic Front (PF) has charged.

PF Member of the Central Committee in charge of Information and Publicity Hon Raphael Nakacinda alleged that there are “surrogate labour movement leaders” that have been paid colossal sums of money to propose, without any valid reason to have the immunity of the former president lifted.

Hon Nakacinda said the said people have been fishing everywhere and they are taking advantage of President Hakainde Hichilema’s ignorance by presenting to him things that are actually normal in the operation of government.

He said this when he addressed the media in Lusaka today.

“The recent laughable proposal that has been presented to him is that they took a document which was basically him signing to authorize Ministry of Finance at the time to proceed with taking to Parliament a supplementary budget request which was scrutinized by the then Budget Committee and eventually approved by Parliament,” he said.

“But they are giving President Hakainde Hichilema half information and they agitate him so that he can then give authority or permission for them to run with this so called propaganda whilst the target is the millions of pounds that have been ring-fenced to sponsor the so-called fight against corruption.”

Hon Nakacinda further alleged that the underlining agenda of “that so-called fight against corruption” is that that money will also come to be used to push the agenda of gays and lesbianism.

The MCC challenged the Head of State to prove to the citizens he is not a puppet of the West.

“The judiciary is being reconfigured, set in a manner that individuals will start going to court to start challenging the current Law whether it’s consistent with conventions or indeed what they are calling human rights,” he said.

“First of all, Zambia is a sovereign state and we are to govern ourselves and apply the law as prescribed by ourselves the people of Zambia. This business of having foreign elements to dictate to us on how we should govern ourselves and how we should apply our own laws should come to an end. Mr Hakainde Hichilema, he needs at least for the first time to prove to the Zambian people that he is not a puppet of the West.”

Previous articleThe death of Kabwata Member of Parliament Levy Mkandawire raises a lot of suspicions-HH

