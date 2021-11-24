The government has suspended the use of the Electronic voucher system to distribute farming inputs to farmers under the 2021-2022 farming season in Western, Southern and some parts of Lusaka province.

Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo said that the suspension of the system has been considered because it has contributed to delays in the distribution of the inputs. Mr. Mtolo has told ZNBC News in an interview that government resorted to the direct supply method to expedite the distribution exercise.

He further disclosed that the government has completed the distribution of the inputs to farmers in some provinces.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mtolo warned those destabilizing the distribution of farming inputs in all provinces, saying government is aware of some agriculture officers, political party cadres and business people taking advantage of some farmers under FISP and selling fertiliser allocated to them in neighbouring countries.

Mr. Mtolo said those found wanting risk being arrested and that Government will NOT protect anyone despite their political affiliation.

He added that agriculture officers involved risk losing their jobs and taken to jail.

And the Agriculture Minister has directed the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) to expedite the payment of surplus farmers who supplied their maize to the agency.

Mr. Mtolo also clarified that the FRA paid all farmers that supplied their Maize to the agency and that those that have not been paid are farmers who supplied maize after the agency met its targeted tonnage.