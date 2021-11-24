9.5 C
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
HH, Tshisekedi hold talks in Kinshasa, agree to resolve trade barriers

By Chief Editor
President Hakainde Hichilema and his Congolese counterpart Félix Tshisekedi held talks in Kinshasa on Tuesday.

President Hichilema who is visiting the Congo DR said the bilateral talks were very fruitful.

Mr. Hichilema said the talks centered around trade and investment and long-standing border issues between the two countries, which the leaders agreed should be resolved harmoniously.

“We also agreed that trade and investment can be enhanced if we normalize our border challenges.”

He added, “This would not only allow both countries to focus on the creation of business opportunities but that such efforts would, in turn, improve livelihoods, health and education for the people of DRC and Zambia.”

President Hichilema expressed Zambia’s willingness to deal with these challenges with determination because the two countries share a common history, values, and cultures, that would be further cemented if these outstanding matters were amicably resolved.

President Hakainde Hichilema and his Congolese counterpart Félix Tshisekedi
President Hakainde Hichilema and his Congolese counterpart Félix Tshisekedi
President Hakainde Hichilema and his Congolese counterpart Félix Tshisekedi
