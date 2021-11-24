President Hakainde Hichilema has called for value addition as the main component of business activities for African countries. President Hichilema has said that leaders should re-strategize and reposition Africa to achieve that status.

Speaking when he addressed the (DRC) Africa Business Forum in Kinshasa today, President Hichilema said the continent is endowed with vast natural resources and must not lose out by ending at extraction only.

The forum was held under the theme ‘Develop a Regional Value Chain around the Electric Battery Industry, and a Market for Electric Vehicles and Clean Energy.

President Hichilema noted that the theme is also in line with the Government’s commitment to reducing Greenhouse Gas emissions and its vision towards the development of the Green Economy.

The Head of State observed that of the top 15 global producers of battery minerals, 8 were African countries which included the DRC, Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

President Hichilema however said value addition such as top cell production and the assembly of electric vehicles is done in China, Korea; Japan the United States, France, and Germany.

He urged Africa to put the right incentives, economic conditions, and policy environment that will support its firms in forwarding integration of the battery and renewable energy market.

And President Hichilema said Zambia’s participation at the forum is important as it is inspired by the Government’s strong view that international trade and investment are directly linked to the well-being of any nation.

He further said the economy remains at the center of the New Dawn Administration’s resolve to create business opportunities that improve the livelihoods of the people.

President Hichilema said Government’s vision is to create business opportunities for people that will ultimately improve livelihoods, promote education, health, and democracy.

He expressed gratitude to the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Felix Tshisekedi for inviting him to the meeting.