Wednesday, November 24, 2021
General News
Updated:

State drops Charge of Attempted Murder Against Former Defence Minister Davies Chama

By Chief Editor
The State has dropped the attempted murder charge against Former Defence Minister, Davies Chama and his co-accused Brian Dumisan Nyoni.

The duo is now charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm with intent, contrary to the Laws of Zambia. Mr Chama and Mr Nyoni have been granted K100, 000 bail each in their own recognizance.

This was when they appeared before Sesheke resident magistrate Chama Nkaka.

It is alleged that Chama and Nyoni on June 6, 2015 in Mulobezi of Western Province jointly and while acting together, with intent to maim, disfigure or disable, or to do some grievous harm, unlawfully wounded and caused grievous harm to Mushaukwa Mushaukwa during a by-election.

The matter has since been adjourned to December 9th, 2021. The accused persons have been behind bars for 11 days.

Last week Police jointly charged and arrested Mr Chama aged 57 of New Kasama for the offence of Attempted Murder Contrary to Section 215 Subsection(a) of CAP 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Also charged alongside Mr Chama was Brain Dumisani Nyoni aged 47 of Matero Compound Lusaka, a former Diplomatic Staff at the Zambian Embassy in Ethiopia.

According to a statement by Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, it is alleged that the two persons on the 6th June, 2015 in Sichili of Mulobezi District of Republic of Zambia jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown did attempt to unlawfully cause the death of Mushaukwa Mushaukwa aged 47 of Shesheke.

