Thursday, November 25, 2021
Rural News
Updated:

Chief Chitimukulu pledges to sponsor girls to pursue engineering and medicine courses

By Chief Editor
Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people has pledged to sponsor girls at Chimba Secondary School in Mungwi District who will attain excellent results in Grade 12 during this year’s examination.

The traditional leader says he will use his organization, called ‘I have a dream foundation’ to sponsor the girls to pursue engineering and medicine courses in local Universities in the country.

The MWINE LUBEMBA made this pledge during the commemoration of World Children’s day in Mungwi which was held under the theme “investing in our future means investing in our children.

The Paramount Chief has also advised learners to sacrifice and be committed to their education.

And, Northern Province Minister LEONARD MBAO said the government is committed to protecting children’s rights in line with protocols and instruments which Zambia is a signatory to.

In a speech read for him by Mungwi District Commissioner ALBERT MUSONDA, Mr. MBAO said government will continue to upscale efforts to create a safer and better environment for children through enforcing of different pieces of legislation such as Anti GBV Act and the Cyber bullying Act.

World Vision Zambia Associate Director – Advocacy Report and Campaigns CAROL MWEEMBA implored government to expedite the enactment of laws that are aimed at protecting children’s rights in line with the international conventions to which the country is a si
natory.

Dr. MWEEMBA reiterated World Vision Zambia’s continued commitment towards advocating to ending all forms of violence against children in the world and Zambia in particular.

World Vision Zambia also issued a certificate of special recognition to Paramount Chief Chitimukulu for his commitment to child protection activities.

Previous articleMansa Trades says it has the capacity to manufacture desks the meet the deficit in schools across Luapula Province

Latest News

