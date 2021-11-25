9.5 C
FAZ Confirms Chambeshi exit

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has launched a search for the new Chipolopolo coach after confirming that interim boss Beston Chambeshi has left the post.

FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala has told journalists in Lusaka that Chambeshi’s reign as Zambia coach ended when Chipolopolo failed to advance to the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Chambeshi was hired in an interim capacity last July after the dismissal of Serbian born coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredjovic.

Kashala said the association, through the executive committee and the technical committee, has since started working on the recruitment of a permanent Chipolopolo coach.

“I am sure you are aware that the just-ended first round of the World Cup qualifiers we hired temporary coaches and at the end of it all it’s time that FAZ acted on having a permanent coach and true to the public’s assertions, the executive is actually very keen to ensure that we have a permanent coach,” Kashala was quoted by the Zambia Daily Mail.

Zambia has never had a permanent coach since Micho’s exit.

Meanwhile, current Chipolopolo technical advisor Aljosa Asanovic is favourite to land the top coaching job.

Serbian born Asanovic has been working as Chipolopolo technical advisor since July.

Some soccer fans believe Asanovic is the right man to lead Zambia.

Previous articleAnti-Corruption Commission is still investigating the purchase of over priced Ambulances

