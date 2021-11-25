9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, November 25, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Government Media hold Meetings with Finance Minister

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Government Media hold Meetings with Finance Minister
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Finance and National Planning Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane and his counterpart at Information and Media Ministry Chushi Kasanda yesterday held a strategic visioning meeting for the public media.

The two Minister’s held the consultative meeting on the backdrop of business stabilization challenges faced by the public media, and the debt owed by public sector institutions to Daily Mail, Times of Zambia, and the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC).

Ministry of Information and Media Acting Permanent Secretary Nalituba Mwale, ZNBC Managing Director Malolela Lusambo, and Zambia Daily Mail Managing Director, who also performs the role of Managing Director for the Times of Zambia, Nebert Mbewe, took turns to make presentations at the meeting held at the Ministry of Finance and National Planning Headquarter in Lusaka, today.

Through creative products and faster adaptation to changing technology and news coverage methods, the public media has great prospects in consolidating their prominence in the local media-scape, attaining business stabilization, and registering sustained profitability in the near future, advised Dr Musokotwane.

Others in Minister Kasanda’s delegation were Ministry of Information and Media Director of Planning and Information, Dr. Ruth Mulenga, ZNBC Director of Finance, Mrs Mwenya Chama, and ZNBC Director of Programmes Ms Rose Chumpuka.

The rest were Daily Mail/Times of Zambia Director of Finance Evans Kaliwile, and Director Commercial Mr. Chiyuka Maseka.

The Minister of Finance and National Planning, through IDC, (and directly in the case of ZNBC) holds shares in the public media on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Zambia.

Previous articleIncreased crime issues are top of President Hakainde Hichilema’s agenda-Anthony Bwalya

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Government Media hold Meetings with Finance Minister

Finance and National Planning Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane and his counterpart at Information and Media Ministry Chushi Kasanda yesterday...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Increased crime issues are top of President Hakainde Hichilema’s agenda-Anthony Bwalya

General News Chief Editor - 0
State House has said that issues of increased crime; attacks and robberies in the country are top of President Hakainde Hichilema’s agenda with a...
Read more

Zambia Police dismiss reports of one of their officers losing a firearm

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Zambia Police Service has dispelled reports making rounds on social media that one of their officers lost a firearm whilst on duty at...
Read more

Oxfam Appoints Zambia’s Brenda Mofya to Head its Office at the UN Headquarters in New York

General News Chief Editor - 6
Oxfam has appointed Zambian national Brenda Mofya as Head of its New York Office. Ms. Mofya is a seasoned international development expert, covering such...
Read more

Delays force Government to suspended the use of the Electronic voucher system

General News Chief Editor - 2
The government has suspended the use of the Electronic voucher system to distribute farming inputs to farmers under the 2021-2022 farming season in Western,...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.