Finance and National Planning Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane and his counterpart at Information and Media Ministry Chushi Kasanda yesterday held a strategic visioning meeting for the public media.

The two Minister’s held the consultative meeting on the backdrop of business stabilization challenges faced by the public media, and the debt owed by public sector institutions to Daily Mail, Times of Zambia, and the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC).

Ministry of Information and Media Acting Permanent Secretary Nalituba Mwale, ZNBC Managing Director Malolela Lusambo, and Zambia Daily Mail Managing Director, who also performs the role of Managing Director for the Times of Zambia, Nebert Mbewe, took turns to make presentations at the meeting held at the Ministry of Finance and National Planning Headquarter in Lusaka, today.

Through creative products and faster adaptation to changing technology and news coverage methods, the public media has great prospects in consolidating their prominence in the local media-scape, attaining business stabilization, and registering sustained profitability in the near future, advised Dr Musokotwane.

Others in Minister Kasanda’s delegation were Ministry of Information and Media Director of Planning and Information, Dr. Ruth Mulenga, ZNBC Director of Finance, Mrs Mwenya Chama, and ZNBC Director of Programmes Ms Rose Chumpuka.

The rest were Daily Mail/Times of Zambia Director of Finance Evans Kaliwile, and Director Commercial Mr. Chiyuka Maseka.

The Minister of Finance and National Planning, through IDC, (and directly in the case of ZNBC) holds shares in the public media on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Zambia.