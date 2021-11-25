President Hakainde Hichilema has urged the Judiciary to prioritise the delivery of equitable justice to all Zambians.

President Hichilema said the Judiciary must work round the clock to dispense fair justice to all Zambians as there is no class.

He said the perception that there are classes of justice for the rich and commoners must be erased because all Zambians are equal before the law and must get the same and fair justice.

President Hichilema said the Judiciary has a big task to ensure that all Zambians regardless of their standing are heard before the courts of law.

He regretted that there are frivolous adjournments of court cases and that the judiciary must step up and be accountable.

“Sometimes we see adjournments, frivolous…You find people have been in cells for 5 years and never appeared before the courts,” President Hichilema pointed out, as he made reference to the time he was incarcerated.

President Hichilema further urged the Judiciary to find time and visit police cells and correctional centres to get firsthand information of what goes on there.

He noted that quick dispensation of justice and reduced adjournments can help decongest police cells and correctional centres.

“The people of Zambia voted for change and Zambians want to see the judiciary function in a way that respects the rights of all Zambians,” said President Hichilema.

The Head of State said this when he swore in 20 senior government officials at State House in Lusaka on Thursday, who include a High Court Judge, 18 permanent secretaries and commissioner of Lands.

Those Sworn in are High Court Judge Alice Sitali, Home Affairs and Internal Security Permanent Secretary Joseph Akafumba, Dr George Magwende for Health, Dr Anna Songolo Fisheries and Livestock , Dr Sakwiba Musiwa Minerals Development, Joe Kalusa Water Development and Sanitation, Daphine Chabu Lands and Natural Resources,

Others are Beatrice Darko Community Development and Social Welfare, Borniface Nalishuwa Labour and Social Security, Kangwa Chileshe Youth, Sport and Art, Frederick Mwalusaka Transport and Logistics, Yvonne Mpundu Small and Medium Enterprise Development, Kennedy Kalunga Information and Media, Green Mbozi Agriculture, Paul Thole Eastern Province, Namani Moonze Southern Province and Lynn Habanji as Commissioner of Lands.

President Hichilema challenged the newly sworn permanent secretaries to put an end to the gross financial mismanagement in government by ensuring expenditure control.

The President said wrong things such as paying for goods and services that were never executed should never happen under the new dawn administration.

President Hichilema said a workshop has been organized for Ministers and Permanent Secretaries and directed that no one will get paid allowances because they will be working as should be the case.

He said the country has been losing huge amounts of money and that the permanent secretaries must stop the financial bleeding as controlling officers.

President Hichilema pointed out that there will be a lot of pain before things are put right so that his new dawn administration begins to manage the economy the way it envisages.

The President directed the Commissioner of Lands to clean up the processing of title deeds and automate the system at the Ministry of Lands.

He wondered why the ministry can issue three different title deeds on one property could be

“Peoples plots have been taken over by thugs,..people’s farms are being subdivided ..” pointed out Mr Hichilema .

President Hichilema also singled out the Ministry of Health and warned against purchasing of expired drugs, at high prices.

He said there will be no export bans under the new dawn administration but stressed the need to first produce enough for home consumption.

President Hichilema said he has secured business opportunities for Zambia during his recent visits to Botswana and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He said the DRC has agreed to huge agro and livestock deals and urged authorities to ensure that the Foot and Mouth Diseased is addressed through effective local vaccinations to meet export market specifications.