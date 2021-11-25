President Hakainde Hichilema has said that Zambia remains indebted for the European Union (EU)’s support towards the economy and governance issues which benefit the general citizenry.

Speaking when the EU delegation called on him at State House on Thursday morning, where he stressed his commitment to recover assets lost due to corruption, the president said that his ambition is to improve the economy through the private investment that will spur growth in the long term.

And EU has hailed strides made by Zambia, to reclaim its position as a beacon of democracy in Africa, after peacefully holding the August General Election, in which the UPND Alliance emerged victorious.

The EU said that it is such hope that it intends to strengthen its relationship with Zambia, in areas of democracy, human rights, and economic stability.

EU Ambassador, Jacek Jankowski, said that the EU has been inspired by Zambia’s President, Hakainde Hichilema, to uphold the rule of law, which he says is a pillar of peace, trade, and investment.

Some Ambassadors that comprised the EU delegation, were HE. Francois Goldblatt, France, HE. Antonino Magiore, Italy, HE. Emmanuel Lundin, Political Offficer, Sweden, HE. Pirjo Suomela, Finland and HE. Dr. Anne Wagner-Mitchelle, Germany.