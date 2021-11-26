9.5 C
Former Petauke DC Velenasi Banda Moyo arrested over NRC issuance for kids scam

By Chief Editor
Former Petauke DC Velenasi Banda Moyo arrested over NRC issuance for kids scam
Police have charged and arrested former Petauke District Commissioner Ms. Moyo aged 44 of Petauke for one count of Abuse of Authority of office Contrary to Section 99.

Mrs. Moyo is also jointly charged for Intent to Deceive Contrary to Section 344A(a) of CAP 87 with Goodson Lungu aged 50 of Nyansimbo Village Chief Mwanjabantu Petauke, a Patriotic Front Chairman for Kaumbwe Constituency.

In a statement, Zambia Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoomga, it is alleged that the duo, on a date unknown between 1st August and 30th September 2020, jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown, did aid more than One thousand under-aged children ranging between five and 15 years to obtain National Registration Cards.

Mr Hamoonga says the children subsequently obtained Voter’s cards.

He says the accused persons are currently in custody as Police await the accused to fulfill police bond conditions to be released.

