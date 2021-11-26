9.5 C
Economy
Updated:

Proposed increment in the constituency development fund has potential to accelerate rural development

By Chief Editor
Paramount Chief Chitimukulu says the proposed increment in the constituency development fund (CDF) from k1.6 million to k25.7 million per constituency in next year’s budget has potential to accelerate rural development.

Chief Chitimukulu says increased CDF allocation is a commendable move which calls for viable ideas that will enhance socio-economic development at grass-root level.

The Mwine-Lubemba said this when newly appointed Northern Province permanent secretary Bernard Mpundu paid a courtesy call on him at his palace.

Chief Chitimukulu added that the involvement of traditional leaders in the implementation of projects under the fund is a welcome pronouncement.

He said it is good that even traditional leaders will be involved in the implementation of the CDF projects because it means they have to succeed together.

Government recently increased the constituency development fund (CDF) from k1.6 million to k25.7 million per constituency.

Speaking when he delivered the proposed 2022 national budget in parliament recently, minister of finance and national planning Situmbeko Musokotwane said the new dawn administration is taking resources closer to the people.

And Chief Chitimukulu has pledged that the Bemba royal establishment will work with President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration to foster development.

He said the traditional leadership remains non-partisan but has a duty to work for the government of the day.

The Mwine Lubemba said the royal establishment is looking forward to cordial collaboration with government in uplifting people’s welfare.

He further called on government to ensure that on-going key socio-economic projects are completed.

And Mr. mpundu says the new dawn government will continue to consult traditional leaders on various matters since they key partners in the governance system.

He adds that government will not interfere in chiefs’ succession matters as it is the preserve of traditional systems.

