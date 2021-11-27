Struggling sides Lusaka Dynamos and Chambishi battled to a 1-1 draw in Friday’s FAZ Super Division match played at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Dynamos needed a second half equaliser to snatch a point at home against the promoted side.

Midfielder Victor Kashitu put visiting Chambishi in front with a 22nd minute goal as the Copperbelt side went on to take a 1-0 lead into the break.

Forward Songa Chipyoka pushed in the equaliser after 55 minutes.

Meanwhile, Dynamos moves to 12 points after playing 13 matches.

Chambishi remained stuck at the bottom of the table with nine points from 13 games played.

FAZ Super Division -Week 13

26/11/2021

Lusaka Dynamos 1-1 Chambishi

27/11/2021

Kafue Celtic Vs Konkola

Nkwazi Vs Kabwe Warriors

Forest Rangers Vs Kansanshi Dynamos

Prison Leopards Vs Nkana

Power Dynamos Vs Indeni

28/11/2021

Green Eagles Vs Green Buffaloes

Buildcon Vs ZESCO United