Struggling sides Lusaka Dynamos and Chambishi battled to a 1-1 draw in Friday’s FAZ Super Division match played at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.
Dynamos needed a second half equaliser to snatch a point at home against the promoted side.
Midfielder Victor Kashitu put visiting Chambishi in front with a 22nd minute goal as the Copperbelt side went on to take a 1-0 lead into the break.
Forward Songa Chipyoka pushed in the equaliser after 55 minutes.
Meanwhile, Dynamos moves to 12 points after playing 13 matches.
Chambishi remained stuck at the bottom of the table with nine points from 13 games played.
FAZ Super Division -Week 13
26/11/2021
Lusaka Dynamos 1-1 Chambishi
27/11/2021
Kafue Celtic Vs Konkola
Nkwazi Vs Kabwe Warriors
Forest Rangers Vs Kansanshi Dynamos
Prison Leopards Vs Nkana
Power Dynamos Vs Indeni
28/11/2021
Green Eagles Vs Green Buffaloes
Buildcon Vs ZESCO United