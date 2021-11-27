9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, November 27, 2021
Sports
Patson Reflects on Europa Goal

Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka has hailed his Leicester City teammates after scoring in Thursday’s 3-1 Europa League win over Legia Warsaw at home in England.

This was Daka’s goal number five for Leicester in the Europa League.

The win pushed Leicester to the top of Group C as the club moved closer to reaching the knockout stage.

“Amazing performance from the team tonight, great football and great atmosphere from the fans, it’s a really important victory for us tonight” Daka reacted in a post-match interview.

“I am a goal scorer, I know my responsibility, I know my job so I have to make sure that I am found in the right place at the right time, of course I know the quality that we have in the team so I have to make sure to put the icing on the cake,” Daka said.

Daka scored alongside his teammates James Maddison and Wilfred Ndidi.

He added:“I take every opportunity that I get, every chance that I get I have to take it and it also shows the confidence and support that I am receiving from the team so I just have to make sure that I utilise the chance.”

