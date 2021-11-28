9.5 C
Sports
RUGBY: Arrows Win OJ Busange 7s Cup

Red Arrows maintained their supremacy on the local rugby front by scooping the 2021 Owen Busange Sevens Tournament hosted by Konkola Rugby Club in Chililabobwe on Saturday.

League champions Arrows thumped Nkwazi 26-0 in the final to pocket K7, 000 as champions of the competition hosted in honour of the fallen rugby legend Owen Busange “O.J”, who was groomed by Konkola.

Brian Mbalwa, David Chimbukulu, Alex Mwewa and Chileshe Mulenga placed a try each with Gabriel Mungalaba making one conversation alongside Mbalwa and Mwewa.

On the road to the final, Arrows thrashed Kansanshi 28-5 as Nkwazi overcame Diggers 21-5 in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Green Eagles won the plate and Mufulira Leopardess emerged champions of the ladies category.

