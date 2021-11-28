Zanaco’s CAF Confederation Cup group stage hopes are looking very bright but Red Arrows dreams look very dim after posting contrasting results in their respective pre-group first leg matches on Sunday.

At National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, Zanaco beat Binga FC of Mali 3-0.

Abraham Siankombo put Zanaco 1-0 into halftime with a 37th minute goal while Moses Phiri struck twice in the 51st and 72nd minutes.

A draw will suffice for Zanaco next Sunday in Bamako to see them through to their fourth continental group stage appearance.

Meanwhile, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, ten-man Arrows fell by the same margin away to Simba SC.

Striker Bernard Morrison scored a brace in the 16th and 78th minute for Simba.

Morisson was also provider of the second goal when he set-up for the unmarked Meddie Kagere in the 19th minute who tapped in from close range while freely lurking on the far post.

The striker then failed to convert a penalty in the 36th minute that was parried by Charles Kalumba.

Arrows then suffered a setback in the 57th minute when Prosper Chiluya was sent-off for a second booking to compound Arrows’ woes.

Meanwhile, Morisson redeemed himself in the 78th minute when he beat Tresor Tshibwabwa and Edward Tembo to fire-in the ball from an acute angle to hand Simba a deserved first leg home win.

Arrows host Simba this coming Sunday in Lusaka with a huge mountain to climb awaiting them at Heroes Stadium.