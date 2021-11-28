Defending FAZ Super League champions Zesco United’s month-long winless drought ended on Sunday on the same day that leaders Green Buffaloes unbeaten start to the 2021/2022 campaign was brought to an end.

At Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Zesco United’s three-match winless run came to an end when they beat Buildcon 3-2 away in a thrilling Ndola derby.

Kelvin Kampamba put Zesco ahead in the 17th minute and Samson Mkandawire added the second goal in the 27th minute.

Adrian Chama then saw his retaken penalty in the 35th minute parried twice by Buildcon goalkeeper Benson Mwale as Zesco went into the break leading two-nil.

Brian Mwila cut Zesco’s lead when he converted a 7th minute penalty for Buildcon but the drama continued in the dying minutes of the derby.

First, Chitiya Mususu added Zesco’s third goal in the 89th minute and then Buildcon’s Patrick Ngoma scored a stoppage time goal to narrow the margin.

Buildcon drop from 3rd to 7th after suffering their third loss of the season and their first loss after an eight game unbeaten run.

Zesco on the other hand rise to 18 point from 10th to 6th and are now eight points behind Buffaloes who were humbled 2-0 away in Choma by Green Eagles to end the leaders twelve-match unbeaten start to the season.

Derrick Bulaya scored in the 21st and 83rd minutes to lift Eagles one place from 4th to 3rd on 20 points and are now two points behind second placed Nkwazi at the end of round 13.