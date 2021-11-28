9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, November 28, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Zesco End Month Long Winless Drought, Buffaloes Unbeaten Start Ended

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Zesco End Month Long Winless Drought, Buffaloes Unbeaten Start Ended
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Defending FAZ Super League champions Zesco United’s month-long winless drought ended on Sunday on the same day that leaders Green Buffaloes unbeaten start to the 2021/2022 campaign was brought to an end.

At Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Zesco United’s three-match winless run came to an end when they beat Buildcon 3-2 away in a thrilling Ndola derby.

Kelvin Kampamba put Zesco ahead in the 17th minute and Samson Mkandawire added the second goal in the 27th minute.

Adrian Chama then saw his retaken penalty in the 35th minute parried twice by Buildcon goalkeeper Benson Mwale as Zesco went into the break leading two-nil.

Brian Mwila cut Zesco’s lead when he converted a 7th minute penalty for Buildcon but the drama continued in the dying minutes of the derby.

First, Chitiya Mususu added Zesco’s third goal in the 89th minute and then Buildcon’s Patrick Ngoma scored a stoppage time goal to narrow the margin.

Buildcon drop from 3rd to 7th after suffering their third loss of the season and their first loss after an eight game unbeaten run.

Zesco on the other hand rise to 18 point from 10th to 6th and are now eight points behind Buffaloes who were humbled 2-0 away in Choma by Green Eagles to end the leaders twelve-match unbeaten start to the season.

Derrick Bulaya scored in the 21st and 83rd minutes to lift Eagles one place from 4th to 3rd on 20 points and are now two points behind second placed Nkwazi at the end of round 13.

Previous articleRUGBY: Arrows Win OJ Busange 7s Cup

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Zesco End Month Long Winless Drought, Buffaloes Unbeaten Start Ended

Defending FAZ Super League champions Zesco United's month-long winless drought ended on Sunday on the same...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

RUGBY: Arrows Win OJ Busange 7s Cup

Sports sports - 0
Red Arrows maintained their supremacy on the local rugby front by scooping the 2021 Owen Busange Sevens Tournament hosted by Konkola Rugby Club in...
Read more

Zanaco Smell CAF Confed Group Stage, Simba Maul 10-Man Arrows

Sports sports - 0
Zanaco's CAF Confederation Cup group stage hopes are looking very bright but Red Arrows dreams look very dim after posting contrasting results in their...
Read more

Recovering Power Dynamos Rout Indeni, Nkana Lose

Sports sports - 0
Power Dynamos have thumped Indeni 3-0 at home in Kitwe to continue rising in the FAZ Super Division under new coach Mwenya Chipepo. Skipper Godfrey...
Read more

Zambian Football Mourns Kelvin Mwanza

Sports sports - 2
Zambian football is mourning ex-Chipolopolo midfielder Kelvin Mwanza who was hit by a car in Lusaka on Thursday. Mwanza, commonly known as Miller Koswe, was...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.