Monday, November 29, 2021
BASKETBALL: Mufulira Magnets Take Top Spot

Mufulira Magnets A have recorded two straight wins to move to the top of the Copperbelt Basketball Association Men’s Super League table.

Magnets at the weekend beat Ndola Takers 54-34 and I.C Tigers 65-41 to open a one point lead with 33 points from 17 games played.

Officially one round of games is left in the 2021 season.

The Mufulira outfit’s final game is against defending champions Lunga Bullets, who are second on 32 points from 17 games played.

Spax Warriors are third on 30 points from 17 games after a 66-54 win over YMCA Stingers in their latest match.

Kansanshi Panthers, who have two games in hand, are placed fourth on the log with 29 points.

Meanwhile, Spax Storm are leading the Feminine League with 26 points from 13 games and Ndola Nets top the B League on 32 points from 17 games played.


COPPERBELT BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION (CBA) Results
27/28 November 2021
SUPER LEAGUE
Ndola Takers 34-54 Mufulira Magnets A
Lunga Bullets 67-43 Warriors A
Warriors A 66-54 YMCA Stingers
I C Tigers 41-65 Mufulira Magnets A

FEMININE LEAGUE
Slums Dunk 25-77 Storm

B LEAGUE
Roan Blazers 46-61 Mufulira Magnets B
Warriors B 48-45 Dawn Panthers
Slums Dunk 35-64 Ndola Nets
Mufulira Magnets B 53-45 Slumsdunk

