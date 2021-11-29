9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 29, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Blades Fire Chabby Chabala

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Blades Fire Chabby Chabala
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Promoted FAZ Super Division side Konkola Blades have fired coach Levy “Chabby” Chabala together with his deputy Lewingtone Mujembe.

The dismissal comes in the wake of Konkola’s 1-0 away loss to Kafue Celtic on Saturday.

Club Secretary Musonda Mupeta announced the changes Konkola have made to the coaching bench late on Monday afternoon.

“The club have terminated the contracts of the two coaches with immediate effect,” said the statement issued by Mupeta.

Konkola have since promoted assistant trainer Chewe Mulenga to the position of caretaker coach.

“In the absence of the two coaches Levy Chabala and Lewingtone Mujembe, Mulenga Chewe will take up a caretaker position and shall be assisted by Steven Kabwe.”

“We trust that these measures will be the beginning of a turn around to the season and bring hope again to the stakeholders and the fans,” the statement added.

Konkola are third from the bottom of the table with 11 points from 12 matches played.

Previous articleBASKETBALL: Mufulira Magnets Take Top Spot

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Blades Fire Chabby Chabala

Promoted FAZ Super Division side Konkola Blades have fired coach Levy “Chabby” Chabala together with his deputy Lewingtone Mujembe. The...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

BASKETBALL: Mufulira Magnets Take Top Spot

Sports sports - 0
Mufulira Magnets A have recorded two straight wins to move to the top of the Copperbelt Basketball Association Men’s Super League table. Magnets at the...
Read more

Fashion Scores in Rangers Victory

Sports sports - 2
Chipolopolo striker Fashion Sakala has scored his fifth goal of the Scottish Premier League in Rangers FC’s 3-1 away win over Livingston. Sakala was a...
Read more

Zesco End Month Long Winless Drought, Buffaloes Unbeaten Start Ended

Sports sports - 0
Defending FAZ Super League champions Zesco United's month-long winless drought ended on Sunday on the same day that leaders Green...
Read more

RUGBY: Arrows Win OJ Busange 7s Cup

Sports sports - 0
Red Arrows maintained their supremacy on the local rugby front by scooping the 2021 Owen Busange Sevens Tournament hosted by Konkola Rugby Club in...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.