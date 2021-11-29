Promoted FAZ Super Division side Konkola Blades have fired coach Levy “Chabby” Chabala together with his deputy Lewingtone Mujembe.

The dismissal comes in the wake of Konkola’s 1-0 away loss to Kafue Celtic on Saturday.

Club Secretary Musonda Mupeta announced the changes Konkola have made to the coaching bench late on Monday afternoon.

“The club have terminated the contracts of the two coaches with immediate effect,” said the statement issued by Mupeta.

Konkola have since promoted assistant trainer Chewe Mulenga to the position of caretaker coach.

“In the absence of the two coaches Levy Chabala and Lewingtone Mujembe, Mulenga Chewe will take up a caretaker position and shall be assisted by Steven Kabwe.”

“We trust that these measures will be the beginning of a turn around to the season and bring hope again to the stakeholders and the fans,” the statement added.

Konkola are third from the bottom of the table with 11 points from 12 matches played.