Monday, November 29, 2021
Sports
PRO'S HIT LIST: Caf Confed Cup Watch

We take a brief wrap of how our Zambian players fared for their respective clubs during Sundays CAF Confederation Cup pre-group stage, first leg matches.

=MOROCCO
Midfielder Clatous Chama remains sidelined with an injury and missed 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup champions RS Berkane who drew 0-0 away against APR in Rwanda.


=TANZANIA
Midfielder Rally Bwlaya played the full 90 minutes for Simba SC in their 3-0 home win over his compatriots Red Arrows in Dar es Salaam.


=DR CONGO
TP Mazembe beat Marumo Gallants of South Africa 1-0 at home in Lubumbashi.
Defender Kabaso Chongo played the full 90 minutes while midfielder Rainford Kalaba came on in the 80th minute.
But defender Tandi Mwape missed the first leg due to injury.

