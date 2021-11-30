9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Government is not compelling anyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19-Masebo

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Government is not compelling anyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19-Masebo
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo has clarified that the government is not compelling anyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19 against their will.

Following an outcry from a cross-section of society, Ms. Masebo said that people have an option to either get vaccinated or not, adding that Government will not take the right of citizens away but that it has a responsibility to protect citizens by ensuring they get vaccinated.

Ms. Masebo said that consultations were conducted with some Public Service unions and that these discussions will continue with various stakeholders.

Ms. Masebo said that Zambians are free to engage in constructive debate on Covid-19 measures put in place and that Government is taking note of the discussions.

Speaking during an update on the Covid-19 situation in the country, the Health Minister said Government will continue assessing the situation and engaging various stakeholders to determine the best way to handle the imminent threat of the 4th wave.

She expressed happiness with the increase in the number of people getting vaccinations following the revision of Covid 19 restrictions.

Ms.Masebo said 12, 239 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, representing 8 percent of the targeted population.

And, Zambia National Public Health Institute Director-General Victor Mukonka said Covid vaccines are safe and effective.

Prof. Mukonka said the vaccines are prequalified by the World Health Organization and are approved locally by the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Health Infectious Diseases Director, Lloyd Mulenga said three Zambians had traveled to South Africa and tested positive to Covid-19 upon return on Saturday.

Prof. Mulenga says the three are under observation to determine the type of Covid 19 variant that they have and that results will be communicated to the public.

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 19 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours out of 4 694 tests.

Previous articleNetherlands detected Omicron cases a week earlier than South Africa: Dutch authorities

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Government is not compelling anyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19-Masebo

Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo has clarified that the government is not compelling anyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Hichilema has not done anything to show off-Emmanuel Mwamba

Headlines Chief Editor - 11
Former Zambia's Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba has said that it is disappointing that President Hakainde Hichilema is not in the hurry to change...
Read more

Zambia Airways receives first aircraft ahead of December 1 maiden flight

Headlines Chief Editor - 26
Zambia Airways has taken delivery of its first aircraft ahead of the commencement of commercial operations on December 1. The 70-seater Bombardier Dash 8 Q-400,...
Read more

Go and Recover Public Resources Paid for Undelivered Goods and Services to the government-HH

Headlines Chief Editor - 31
President Hakainde Hichilema has tasked relevant authorities to enforce measures that will recover public resources paid for undelivered goods and services to the government. President...
Read more

Zambia Introduces Tough COVID-19 Measures, Vaccination for All Civil Servants to be Mandatory

Headlines Chief Editor - 55
The government has heightened measures aimed at averting the COVID-19 fourth wave by, among other things, restricting unvaccinated persons from accessing government buildings. Health Minister,...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.