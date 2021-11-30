9.5 C
Health
It is wrong to subject people to a vaccine, against their will-Dr. Brian Sampa

Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) President Dr. Brian Sampa says it is wrong to subject people to a vaccine, against their will.
Dr. Sampa says people have a right to choose what goes into their bodies.

RDAZ President Dr. Brian Sampa says the announcement by government should have been made after consultations with all stakeholders.

He says what should be done is intensive sensitization so that people make an informed decision on whether or not to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr Sampa adds that this should have been done in phases as most health workers have been told by medical superintendents not to report for work if they are not vaccinated a move he says will affect patients.

On Sunday night Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo at a joint press briefing announced measures among them the proof of vaccination for people who wish to access government buildings as well as the civil service to access working places subject to consultations.

However, the minster has since retracted her position with the following statement

Earlier today we clarified Government’s position on the “Mandatory Vaccination” debate that ensued across the Country as we gave the Covid-19 current update.

We stated, in clear terms, that the Government is not compelling anyone to get vaccinated against their will. Citizens have every right to choose whether to get the dose or not.

We are not here to take the rights of Citizens away but we have a collective responsibility as your Government to safeguard your lives and one such way is through vaccinations, more reason for our push towards this program.

We are elated, however, at the response from Citizens across the country who have turned up in numbers to get vaccinated, this is very impressive. We wish to call on many others to respond to this Clarion call for it is meant for the better good of all of us.

We shall continue to engage various stakeholders and experts on this matter so as to get the best possible outcomes for our citizens.

We also want to encourage you the citizens to engage into healthy debates, consult from experts and also advise us on how you think we should undertake certain decisions, we shall be all ears.

Ours is to safeguard your lives and we shall indeed do our level best.

Hon. Sylvia Masebo, MP
Minister of Health

