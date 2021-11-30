9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Netherlands detected Omicron cases a week earlier than South Africa: Dutch authorities

By editor
53 views
0
General News Netherlands detected Omicron cases a week earlier than South Africa: Dutch authorities
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Dutch health authorities said on Tuesday that the new Covid-19 variant was present in the Netherlands a week earlier than previously believed, and checks are under way to see how far it has spread.

The RIVM National Health and Environment Institute said it “has found the corona variant Omicron in two test samples that had already been taken in the Netherlands … on November 19 and 23”.

The first cases in the Netherlands had been thought to be the 14 Omicron infections on two KLM flights from South Africa that arrived in Amsterdam on Friday, November 26.
However,the two earlier Dutch infections also came before South Africa first reported the new strain on November 24 to the World Health Organization, which has designated Omicron a variant of concern.

Following South Africa’s announcement of detecting the omicron variant several countries including the USA and UK were swift in imposing a travel ban on southern African countries.

Previous articlePresident Hichilema has not done anything to show off-Emmanuel Mwamba

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General Newseditor - 0

Netherlands detected Omicron cases a week earlier than South Africa: Dutch authorities

Dutch health authorities said on Tuesday that the new Covid-19 variant was present in the Netherlands a week earlier...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Ndola Mayor urges Residents to clear up drainages to prevent flooding

General News Chief Editor - 13
Ndola Mayor, Jones Kalyati has urged residents in areas prone to floods to open up drainages at their premises to prevent flooding. Mr Kalyati said...
Read more

Former Vice President Inonge Wina’s house built on Lusaka’s forest 27 is set for demolition

General News Chief Editor - 31
Diamond TV reports that Former Vice President Inonge Wina’s house built on Lusaka’s forest 27 is set for demolition as she has been given...
Read more

Garry Nombo urges Town Planners That their voices will be heard by the UPND Government

General News Chief Editor - 7
The Local Government and Rural Development minister Garry Nkombo has said that politicians in the Patriotic Front government put a blanket over the faces...
Read more

President Hakainde Hichilema has not abolished allowances for civil servants-Kasanda

General News Chief Editor - 17
Chief Government Spokesperson Chusi Kasanda has said that insinuations in some sections of the media that President Hakainde Hichilema has abolished allowances for civil...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.