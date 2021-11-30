Former Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba has said that it is disappointing that President Hakainde Hichilema is not in the hurry to change the welfare of the country, adding that Mr Hichilema and the new dawn government is departing from its promises and that the President has not done anything to show off.

Mr Mwamba said Mr Hichilema is even taking time to appoint people in key positions which are critical to the nation and that this development is a drawback.

“The President is not taking issues of the nation with a sense of urgency. This is very worrying because this is the person who gave us a timeline that when voted he will do this in 48 hours, will do this in 30 days but nothing is being done,” he said.

Mr Mwamba said the state of the economy needs quick intervention but nothing serious is coming out from the new government and the President’s new Government talked about restructuring the debt but this is not happening.

Former Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba says President Hakainde Hichilema is being misled by the civil servants.

Mr. Mwamba said the accusation of PF led government awarding K12 billion contract to contracts that did not even have a shovel is baseless.

Mr. Mwmba said Mr. Hichilema should know that whatever is being told today and then issue alarming statements does not exist.

He said Mr. Hichilema must be careful before issuing any statement to the public.

Speaking on Hot FM today, the former Ambassador said civil servants who are telling him lies want to secure their jobs.

Mr. Mwamba said this happened during the Chiluba regime when civil servants lied that first Republican President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda stole about K4 billion and after investigations the information was false.

Mr. Mwamba said Permanent Secretaries who were responsible for awarding contracts can not award a contract to a contractor who has not registered with National Council for Construction (NCC).

“The country is waiting to hear which PS awarded such a contract and waiting to see that the K12 billion is recovered.

But in the next 2 to 5 years, you will find out that such allegation is false. So the President needs to be very careful with statements,” he said.

Mr. Mwamba said such a statement can even false the Law Enforcement Officers to take the matter to court and at the end of the day they will be embarrassed.

Mr. Mwamba said President Hichilema was supposed to learn from the previous President and be a good leader but he repeated the same mistakes.