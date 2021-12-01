The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged former Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health Dr Kennedy Malama, with two counts of Willful Failure to Comply with Applicable Law and Procedure contrary to Section 34 sub section (2) (b) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

In the first count, Dr. Malama aged 53 of Ibex Hill, Lusaka on dates unknown but 1st August 2017 and 31st December 2018 in the Lusaka District, being an employee of the Ministry of Health namely; Permanent Secretary in charge of Administration, jointly and whilst acting together with persons unknown, did willfully fail to comply with applicable procedure by terminating contract number MoH/ORD/004/15 between the Ministry of Health and Savenda Management Services Limited for supply and delivery of fifty (50)basic life support ambulances, supply and delivery of major spare parts for the ambulances and training of personnel.

Details in count two are that Dr Kennedy Malama on dates unknown but between 1st August 2017 and 31st December 2018 at Lusaka in the Lusaka District, being a Director of Health Promotion, Environment and Social Determinants at the Ministry of Health and member of the Ministerial Procurement Committee, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, did willfully fail to comply with applicable procedure by approving the Ministerial Procurement Committee paper no. 131 of 2017, which paper recommended the use of limited bidding international as the appropriate method of procurement of fifty (50) ambulances without providing the justifications or reasons in the said Ministerial Procurement Committee paper no. 131 of 2017 for the use or choice of this method of procurement.

Further, the Commission has arrested and charged the former Head of Procurement and Supplies Unit at the Ministry of Health, Wilson Lungu, with one count of Willful Failure to Comply with Applicable Law and Procedure

contrary to Section 34 sub section (2) (b) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

Wilson Lungu aged 37 of Chalala Waterworks, Lusaka on dates unknown but between 1st August 2017 and 31st December 2018 in the Lusaka District being the Head of the Procurement and Supplies Unit at the Ministry of Health and member of the Ministerial Procurement Committee, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, did Willfully Fail to Comply with Applicable Procedure by approving Ministerial Procurement Committee paper no. 131 of 2017, which paper recommended the use of limited bidding international as the appropriate method of procurement of fifty (50) ambulances without providing the justifications or reasons in the said Ministerial Procurement Committee paper no. 131 of 2017 for the use or choice of this

method of procurement.

The duo has been released on ACC Bond and will appear in Court soon.

This is according to a statement issued by ACC Spokesperson Queen Chibwe.