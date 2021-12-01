9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Junior Chipolopolo Win 2021 COSAFA U17 Cup Opener

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Junior Chipolopolo Win 2021 COSAFA U17 Cup Opener
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Junior Chipolopolo Zambia U17 have made a flying start to their 2021 COSAFA U17 Cup campaign after beating hosts Lesotho 2-0 in Maseru.

This year’s COSAFA U17 Cup is being held under the ambit of the Region 5 Youth Games in Maseru.

Striker Joseph Sabobo Banda scored a brace when he struck in the 29th and 71st minutes to send Zambia to the top of the three-team Group A.

Junior Chipolopolo wrap-up their preliminary pool matches on December 5 against Eswatini when the latter play their opening Group A match.

Victory in that match will see the 2020 runners-up advance to the semifinals on December 7.

Malawi, Botswana and Angola are in Group B.

The COSAFA U17 Cup has been reduced from an eight to six team event following Zimbabwe and Seychelles withdrawal from the tournament due to Covid-19 reasons.

Previous articlePF accuse UPND officials of abusing Government Institution to cleanse their past atrocities they committed

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Junior Chipolopolo Win 2021 COSAFA U17 Cup Opener

Junior Chipolopolo Zambia U17 have made a flying start to their 2021 COSAFA U17 Cup campaign after beating hosts...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Nkana Fight Back to Draw Against Konkola Blades

Sports sports - 0
Nkana rallied to draw 1-1 against Konkola Blades in a delayed midweek FAZ Super Division match played at Konkola Stadium in Chililabombwe. Konkola took a...
Read more

PRO’S HIT LIST: Caf Confed Cup Watch

Sports sports - 1
We take a brief wrap of how our Zambian players fared for their respective clubs during Sundays CAF Confederation Cup pre-group stage, first leg...
Read more

Blades Fire Chabby Chabala

Sports sports - 0
Promoted FAZ Super Division side Konkola Blades have fired coach Levy “Chabby” Chabala together with his deputy Lewingtone Mujembe. The dismissal comes in the wake...
Read more

BASKETBALL: Mufulira Magnets Take Top Spot

Sports sports - 0
Mufulira Magnets A have recorded two straight wins to move to the top of the Copperbelt Basketball Association Men’s Super League table. Magnets at the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.