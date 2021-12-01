Junior Chipolopolo Zambia U17 have made a flying start to their 2021 COSAFA U17 Cup campaign after beating hosts Lesotho 2-0 in Maseru.

This year’s COSAFA U17 Cup is being held under the ambit of the Region 5 Youth Games in Maseru.

Striker Joseph Sabobo Banda scored a brace when he struck in the 29th and 71st minutes to send Zambia to the top of the three-team Group A.

Junior Chipolopolo wrap-up their preliminary pool matches on December 5 against Eswatini when the latter play their opening Group A match.

Victory in that match will see the 2020 runners-up advance to the semifinals on December 7.

Malawi, Botswana and Angola are in Group B.

The COSAFA U17 Cup has been reduced from an eight to six team event following Zimbabwe and Seychelles withdrawal from the tournament due to Covid-19 reasons.