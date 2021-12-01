Nkana rallied to draw 1-1 against Konkola Blades in a delayed midweek FAZ Super Division match played at Konkola Stadium in Chililabombwe.

Konkola took a 1-0 lead into the break thanks to Edward Mwenya’s 24th minute goal.

Kalampa equalised 21 minutes after the break through Jacob Ngulube to snatch a point from Konkola.

Both teams came into this game after losing their respective matches at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Nkana remain eleventh on the table despite increasing their tally slightly to 16 points after playing 13 matches.

Konkola also fails to move from sixteenth position after moving to 12 points in 13 games.