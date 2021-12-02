FAZ National Division 1 club Jumulo FC have appointed George Kapembwa as new head coach.

Jumulo have not had a permanent head coach since Linos Makwaza left to join Power Dynamos last October.

Kapembwa, the former City of Lusaka, National Assembly and Lusaka Dynamos coach, joins the Jumulo bench which has Keegan Siabeene, Gift Kampamba, Tom Ndlovu, Lucky Chitalu and Noble Bwalya as assistant coaches.

“Jumulo Football Club has today officially appointed Mr. George Kapembwa as head coach for the club. The appointment is with immediate effect,” the club announced on Thursday afternoon.

“It’s hoped that George Kapembwa will help improve the performance of the team that has only won once in eight matches.”

Jumulo are ninth on the table with 17 points in 13 matches played.

Meanwhile, Kapembwa’s first match in charge will be against Kitwe United in the Kitwe derby on Sunday at Garden Park Stadium.