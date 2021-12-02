9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, December 2, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Rising HIV infections have the potential to reverse the gains made so far-Masebo

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Rising HIV infections have the potential to reverse the gains made so...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Health Minister, Sylvia Masebo is concerned that the rising HIV infections have the potential to reverse the gains made so far. Ms. Masebo has disclosed that the country in 2020, recorded 51 000 new HIV infections.

Speaking during commemorations of World AIDS Day in Lusaka yesterday, the Health Minister said there is a need to address inequalities in the cultural, economic, social, and legal spheres.

Ms. Masebo said Government will fast-track inequalities that drive HIV to end AIDS by the year 2030.

She said Government will carry out a review of existing policies and strategies to give the country better health outcomes.

Ms. MASEBO also flagged off a campaign to accelerate the administration of 2 million COVID-19 vaccines by Christmas this year.

And United States Embassy Acting Chargé ‘D’Affaires, Sheryl Stumbras said there is an urgent need to continue addressing inequalities that fuel HIV and AIDS as well as factors that prevent people from accessing quality health care.

Ms. Stumbras said addressing stigma and discrimination is critical to ending AIDS.

Meanwhile, United Nations Resident Coordinator Coumba Mar Gadio who was represented by UNAIDS Country Director Tharcisse Barihuta said ending AIDS by 2030 is possible but that this is dependent on collective efforts and a strong political will.

Dr. Mar Gadio said Zambia continues to face numerous challenges in ending HIV with 1 point 5 million Zambians living with the virus and that the country is one of those hardest hit in the region.

Speaking at the same event, Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata bemoaned the prevalence rate for HIV in Lusaka which stands at 15 point 1 percent and that it is higher than the National one which is at 11 percent.

The theme for this year’s World AIDS Day is ‘End inequalities, end AIDS, end pandemics’.

Previous articleThe talk by the government of mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations frightening

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Rising HIV infections have the potential to reverse the gains made so far-Masebo

Health Minister, Sylvia Masebo is concerned that the rising HIV infections have the potential to reverse the gains made...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

It’s the PF Government that sold the Munyaule market people are protesting about-UPND

Headlines Chief Editor - 0
United Party for National Development (UPND) Lusaka Provincial youth chairperson Mr Anderson Banda has given the police and the Lusaka city Council 48 hours...
Read more

Zambia Airways Re-Launches after a Position Shift by UPND which Strong Opposed the Project while in Opposition

Headlines Chief Editor - 17
Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali has said that Zambia is poised to be a manufacturing and distribution centre in the sub-region following the...
Read more

Former Health P.S Kennedy Malama arrested over Ambulance procurement scandal

Headlines Chief Editor - 41
The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged former Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health Dr Kennedy Malama, with two counts of Willful...
Read more

Anti-Corruption Commission finally arrest and charge the owner of the famous 48 Houses

Headlines Chief Editor - 39
The Anti-Corruption Commission has today arrested and charged Charles Mukomena Loyana and his wife Susan Sinkala Loyana with two counts of corrupt practices involving...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.