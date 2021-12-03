Zambia on Saturday continues to fight for a place at the Costa Rica 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women World Cup when they host Ghana in the first leg match of the third qualifying round at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

The Young Shepolopolo advanced to the third round of the World Cup qualifiers after eliminating Malawi 8-1 on aggregate last October.

Zambia hosts Ghana in the 15h00 kick-off match in the capital city with confidence.

Zambia captain and forward Evarine Katongo has acknowledged that her side must work hard to overcome the West Africans.

“It will not be an easy game; Ghana has a strong side. We must work extra hard to win this game,” Katongo said during the pre-match press conference on Friday.

“The preparations have been going very well and everyone has confidence that we are going to win the game. You can see that the morale is high, we are going to beat Ghana tomorrow,” she added.

Ghana captain Evelyn Badu expressed confidence during the pre-match press conference on Friday.

“I and my colleagues are here to raise the image of Ghana high, to make ourselves and Ghana proud too,” Badu said.

The return leg will be in Accra, Ghana on December 18.

Only two representatives from Africa will be at the Costa Rica FIFA World Cup.