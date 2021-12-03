9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 3, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Nkana Host Nemesis Forest Rangers

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Nkana Host Nemesis Forest Rangers
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Nkana and Forest Rangers will renew their old rivalry when they clash in Saturday’s FAZ Super Division match at Nkana Stadium in Wusakile, Kitwe.

The two sides are meeting in the round 14 match seeking to move up the table the half season mark loomsKalampa are winless in their last four matches as they host a Forest side coming from a 1-0 win against Kansanshi Dynamos.

Forest are fifth on the table with 19 points in 13 matches while eleventh placed Nkana are three points behind.

“I have seen where we need to improve. It will be a different ball game,” Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi said ahead of the Forest encounter.

Forest last season beat Nkana home and away.

Meanwhile, league leaders Green Buffaloes aim to maintain a six-point lead as they host Prison Leopards on Saturday in Lusaka.

Buffaloes last weekend watched helplessly as their 120match unbeaten run in the season ended in a 2-0 defeat at Green Eagles.

The Soldiers sit on 28 points, six ahead of second placed Nkwazi as going into this weekend’s action.

FAZ Super Division – Week 14
04/12/2021
Indeni Vs Lusaka Dynamos
Nkana Vs Forest Rangers
Konkola Blades Vs Green Eagles
Green Buffaloes Vs Prison Leopards
Chambishi Vs Nkwazi
Kansanshi Dynamos Vs Buildcon

05/12/2021
ZESCO United Vs Power Dynamos
Postponed
Kabwe Warriors Vs ZANACO

Previous articleYoung Shepolopolo Host Ghana in FIFA U20 WC Qualifier

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Nkana Host Nemesis Forest Rangers

Nkana and Forest Rangers will renew their old rivalry when they clash in Saturday’s FAZ Super Division match at...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Young Shepolopolo Host Ghana in FIFA U20 WC Qualifier

Sports sports - 0
Zambia on Saturday continues to fight for a place at the Costa Rica 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women World Cup when they host Ghana in...
Read more

DIV 1 NEWS: George Kapembwa Is New Jumulo Coach

Sports sports - 0
FAZ National Division 1 club Jumulo FC have appointed George Kapembwa as new head coach. Jumulo have not had a permanent head coach since Linos...
Read more

MID-WEEK PRO’ HIT LIST: Patson & Co On The Road

Sports sports - 2
Patson Daka, Enock Mwepu and Fashion Sakala were on mid-week league duty for their respective British clubs.   =ENGLAND -Brighton: Midfielder Mwepu was an unused sub in...
Read more

Junior Chipolopolo Win 2021 COSAFA U17 Cup Opener

Sports sports - 0
Junior Chipolopolo Zambia U17 have made a flying start to their 2021 COSAFA U17 Cup campaign after beating hosts Lesotho 2-0 in Maseru. This year’s...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.