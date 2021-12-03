Nkana and Forest Rangers will renew their old rivalry when they clash in Saturday’s FAZ Super Division match at Nkana Stadium in Wusakile, Kitwe.

The two sides are meeting in the round 14 match seeking to move up the table the half season mark loomsKalampa are winless in their last four matches as they host a Forest side coming from a 1-0 win against Kansanshi Dynamos.

Forest are fifth on the table with 19 points in 13 matches while eleventh placed Nkana are three points behind.

“I have seen where we need to improve. It will be a different ball game,” Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi said ahead of the Forest encounter.

Forest last season beat Nkana home and away.

Meanwhile, league leaders Green Buffaloes aim to maintain a six-point lead as they host Prison Leopards on Saturday in Lusaka.

Buffaloes last weekend watched helplessly as their 120match unbeaten run in the season ended in a 2-0 defeat at Green Eagles.

The Soldiers sit on 28 points, six ahead of second placed Nkwazi as going into this weekend’s action.



FAZ Super Division – Week 14

04/12/2021

Indeni Vs Lusaka Dynamos

Nkana Vs Forest Rangers

Konkola Blades Vs Green Eagles

Green Buffaloes Vs Prison Leopards

Chambishi Vs Nkwazi

Kansanshi Dynamos Vs Buildcon

05/12/2021

ZESCO United Vs Power Dynamos

Postponed

Kabwe Warriors Vs ZANACO