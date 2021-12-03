The government says it is aware of the suspected Karavinas that are shooting and injuring people in some parts of Mufumbwe and Zambezi districts in North-western province and has since heightened security patrols.

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu has told parliament that police have so far received two reports of one person who was shot at his home, while taking a bath while the other one was wounded, on suspicions of practicing witchcraft in Mufumbwe district.

Mr. Mwiimbu disclosed that to this effect, the Zambia Police Service in the area have intensified motorized and foot patrols, to curb further criminal activities in the district.

He noted that the police is also engaging other key stakeholders, such as traditional and civic leaders to sensitize members of the public against being in possession of illegal firearms.

“The Zambia Police has instituted investigations into the matter and is implementing other measures to prevent a further loss of lives in Mufumbwe hence we have heightened intelligence information gathering, enhanced motorized and foot patrols,” he added.

And Mr. Mwiimbu has warned members of the public against engaging in criminal activities, in the pretext of disciplining someone.

He explained that there is no law that encourages people to kill or injure anyone on suspicions that they are practicing witchcraft.

Meanwhile, the Minister has stated that the Zambia Police Service is also making efforts to establish what type of modified weapons are being used by the suspected karavinas, adding that reports indicate that they are not using ordinary guns.

Mr Mwiimbu further reiterated the government’s amnesty programme for people to surrender illegal firearms by December 31, 2021.

The Minister explained that after the amnesty, the law enforcement agencies will embark on an operation to confiscate all illegal firearms, adding that those who will be found wanting will be dealt with by the law.

“The government through the Zambia Police Service is still encouraging citizens to surrender illegal firearms through the amnesty programme, the programme until end on December 31, 2021 and all those with illegal firearms are encouraged to surrender then to police department,” he stated.