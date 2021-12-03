9.5 C
Miners at Non-Ferrous Company Africa Mining raise concerns over poor ventilation underground

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Miners at Non-Ferrous Company Africa Mining (NFCA) in Chambishi on the Copperbelt have raised concerns over poor ventilation underground.

Concerned miners say they are not happy over the lack of proper ventilation system at level 700 mine shaft.

The miners have since reported the matter to Kalulushi District Commissioner Kelly Jibinga.

Reacting to the complaints, Mr. Jibinga visited the NFCA Plant on a fact finding mission on Wednesday.

“I received reports over the poor ventilation system at level 700, after inspecting the area with the Mine Safety experts; I can safely say the ventilation system is poor. It needs to be improved and corrected as soon as possible,” Mr Jibinga said.

“Our role as Government is to respond and answer to concerns raised by our Miners in the District,” he said.

NFCA Chief Executive Officer John Mtonga promised that his management will rectify the ventilation challenges underground.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jibinga has told NFCA management to start considering more locals for jobs and procurement business.

“You have a workforce of 5300 but from this number very few are coming from Chambishi and Kalulushi, we need to look into this issue seriously,” he said.

