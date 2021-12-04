Copperbelt Province Public Health Specialist Charles Sakulanda has disclosed that the province has recorded 12.1 percent for fully immunised coverage of COVID-19 vaccination.

Dr. Sakulanda told ZANIS in Ndola yesterday that the region has a backlog of people who have received the vaccine but are not yet included on the data base adding that they will be included as the programme is underway.

Dr. Sakulanda explained that the province has recorded a sharp increase in the number of people receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in the recent days.

“We are therefore encouraging more people to go and get vaccinated. The vaccine is readily available and knowing that our neighbours are experiencing the fourth wave of the pandemic, soon our country will be hit with the imminent fourth wave as well,” he said.

He added that people should take the message on the importance of being vaccinated seriously by not listening to social media misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine.

He further stated that Ndola has recorded 17.1 percent of people fully vaccinated which is the highest in the province while Masaiti and Mpongwe recorded the lowest with 3.7 percent.

Dr Sakulanda said Luanshya and Kitwe have COVID- 19 fully immunised coverage of 13.9 and 13.6 percent respectively while Kalulushi is at 11.4 percent.

He said Mufulira is at 10.7 percent while Chililabombwe and Chingola have recorded 9.6 and 8.1 percent respectively with Lufwanyama district recording 7. 8 percent COVID- 19 fully immunisation coverage.