9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, December 4, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Mwamba Peni’s appointment as P.S enrages UPND cadres, seek its revocation

By Chief Editor
53 views
1
Feature Politics Mwamba Peni’s appointment as P.S enrages UPND cadres, seek its revocation
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Some UPND have taken to social media to openly criticize the appointment of Mwamba Peni, a well known PF supporter as Permanent Secretary in charge of Remunerations at Cabinet Office.

Mr Peni, believed to a grandson to late President Micheal Sata worked as Policy Analyst in the PF administration and was fired by former President Edgar Lungu after a corruption scandal.

The UPND who have dug up old social media posts in which Mr. Peni attacked Mr. Hichilema and the UPND say he does not deserve to be appointed.

The members feel Mr. Peni’s appointment is a betrayal to the millions of UPND youths who sacrificed a lot for the party while in opposition.

They now want President Hichilema to revoke the appointment failure to which they warned that levels of discontentment among youths will lead to the UPND losing power in 2026.

Masheke Akashambatwa– This man spent years attacking HH and peddling tribal discussions. And do we even know why President Lungu fired him? You know, President Sata was his grandfather..

Maxwell Mainza-The president is being misled, if he is not careful no one will campaign for him in next elections he is busy giving jobs to the people who never suffered for the party wen we have qualified people to take up these positions. This peni guy insulted him and the UPND day in and night & here we’re today he’s being rewarded. So frustrating.

Chali Mathews-HH is turning into a disappointment to us now….how can you appoint this man….he said bad things about UPND and campaigned for pf in 2016 and 2021….

Florence Michelo-He needs to be dropped. He has blood in his hands. This means that there are Moles surrounding our President.

Justin Kajimoto-Let’s be serious as party this man is pf n used to say bad things on our president how come he has a position.

Previous articlePrioritize disabled people under CDF-Mweetwa
Next articleKCM provisional liquidator Milingo arrested again

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 1

Government must disclose the details of the IMF deal to the public

By. Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba The IMF team reached a staff-level agreement with the Zambian authorities on a new arrangement...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UPND New Dawn government has achieved more in 100 days than previous regimes

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 15
UPND Lusaka province youth chairperson Mr. Anderson Banda said in 100 days, UPND New Dawn government has achieved what couldn't have been achieved by...
Read more

President Hakainde Hichilema led administration does not have a clear roadmap

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 13
President Hakainde Hichilema has lost the confidence of some Zambians in the first hundred days of being in office, according to an overview shared...
Read more

Internal Wrangles erupt in PF as PF Lusaka Province Committee drags Acting SG to court

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 16
PF Lusaka Province Kennedy Kamba led Committee which was dissolved on Wednesday has obtained an injunction to stop what it termed as an illegal...
Read more

It’s the PF Government that sold the Munyaule market people are protesting about-UPND

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 9
United Party for National Development (UPND) Lusaka Provincial youth chairperson Mr Anderson Banda has given the police and the Lusaka city Council 48 hours...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.