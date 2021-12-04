9.5 C
Saturday, December 4, 2021
Police, Journalists dialogue on safety

By Chief Editor
Bloggers of Zambia says it intends to reach three million journalists together with the police, with the aim of strengthening police and media relations for the safety and security of journalists.

Speaking at a one day North-Western province police-media dialogue forum held in Solwezi district today, Bloggers of Zambia chief Executive Officer, Richard Mulonga said his organization arranged the meeting in order to enhance police-media relationship.

Mr Mulonga said they have already conducted two practical training for journalists in safety and security which was done at Lilayi Police College this year.

“We also conducted another one at Kanfisa School of public order management where journalists were taken through processes of police work and on how the can police and journalists work together,” he said.

Mr Mulonga said the media and the police depend on each other, adding that without media, police work will very difficult and vice versa.

“Without police work and without journalist work our democracy will be very weak in Zambia,” he said.

Mr Mulonga said people to access information through journalists who in turn need the protection from the police to work effectively.

ZANIS reports that the police-media strengthening relationship programme is being supported by the Germany government and Bloggers of Zambia has partnered with the police to talk about the safety and security of Journalists.

The police-media strengthening forum was attended by both Solwezi based journalist and those from outside.

