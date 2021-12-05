Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata has implored employers to improve the conditions of service for Administrative assistants for them to avoid the temptation of leaking information.

Mrs. Mulyata said administrative professionals are key to the success of any institution because their job involves dealing with critical information at the workplace.

Mrs. Mulyata said at the Gala dinners and awards giving for the Executive and Personal Assistants Association of Zambia (EPAAZ) that the country needs visionary leadership and economic management skills for development and social progress to be attained.

She also called on the Association to position themselves for success through continuous capacity building so as to fit in today’s ever-changing business environment.

“As you forge ahead to uphold the status of your profession, it is your responsibility to educate employers about your value by applying and working hard in your respective institutions,” Mrs. Mulyata said.

The Ministry Finance Human resource Development Officer Namonda Imenda, received an award for being the most hard-working and an institutional award for being the most supportive while the Ministry of Health received an award for being the most punctual institution, Auther Davies Hospital from the Copperbelt Province was awarded as best customer service and ZESCO was awarded for being the most supportive.