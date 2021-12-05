North-western province Minister, Robert Lihefu has called on the business community in the province to take advantage of the business opportunities that the increased constituency development fund will come with.

Mr Lihefu said there is a need for business owners to identify potential investments and start positioning themselves.

He said government desires to see resources remain in districts for the benefit and development of all.

“I urge you, especially the chamber, to take advantage of the opportunities that will come with the funding to the districts. Decisions will no longer be made in Lusaka, but at the local level. You are therefore urged to put your house in order if you want resources to remain in the districts,” Mr Lihefu said.

The minister was speaking in Solwezi today during the mini expo organized by the North-western Chamber of Commerce and Industry and sponsored by Prospero Zambia and GiZ.

He said the private sector forms a greater base to social and economic development making it key in driving the country’s economy.

“I want to implore the private sector to look into avenues in which they could fund directly or indirectly through public partnerships, “Mr Lihefu said.

He said government will continue providing a favourable environment in which businesses can thrive and establish linkages with multi-corporations and enhance business growth.

Speaking earlier, Chamber president Mukumbi Kafuta said the mini-expo has provided an opportunity for local business owners to establish linkages with others.

Mr Kafuta said the chamber invited all eleven local authorities to showcase the possible investment areas that exist in their respective districts.

And one of the exhibitors, Aaron Menda, appealed to government to consider lowering the cost of doing business.

Mr Menda, who is the chief executive officer of Smart shoe manufacturers, said lowering the cost of doing business will help local companies to expand and create job opportunities.