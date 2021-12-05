9.5 C
By Chief Editor
Muchinga Province Minister Henry Sikazwe has called on the church to play a leading role in denouncing acts of tribal remarks.

Mr. Sikazwe was speaking in a speech read for him by Provincial Deputy Permanent Secretary, Jonathan Ng’onga at the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Kafuba consistory in Shiwang’andu District during an induction ceremony of Reverend Oliver Kanina.

Mr. Sikazwe charged that tribalism brings about division and urged the clergy to continue preaching on the danger of tribalism.

He said if left unaddressed, tribalism can disrupt peace and unity and thus hinder development in any country.

Mr. Sikazwe cited Matumbo area in Shiwang’andu which had recorded portions of violence during the August 12, 2021 general elections due to acts of tribalism among political players.

“I wish to assure you that government will continue supporting the church in its endeavour to teach Christian values and morals,” he added.

And Presbytery Reverend Bishop for Muchinga Province, Festus Chulu acknowledged that the church has a role to promote peace and unity that President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration holds with great importance.

“As Kafuba consistory we will continue working with government through preaching the gospel,” he added.

Previous articleAdministrative assistants would not leak information if paid well-Mulyata

