9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, December 5, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Former Finance Minister Ng’andu Magande welcomes IMF deal

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Economy Former Finance Minister Ng'andu Magande welcomes IMF deal
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Former Finance Minister Ng’andu Magande has said that the deal agreed between Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) gives hope that some difficulties that Zambia has gone through can be resolved, owing to the 14 billion dollars that the country owes
lenders.

Mr. Magande said that the agreement with IMF shows that it has confidence in some reforms being undertaken by Government in order not to fall into the same trap as the previous Government and that the agreement can also persuade other creditors owed under the Euro bond to extend the 750 million dollars repayment which is due next year.

Mr. Magande told ZNBC News in an interview that this will in turn give Government space and time to develop the country.

Mr. Magande said he is highly impressed that the new dawn Government managed to strike an agreement with the IMF within three months of assuming office, while the previous Government tried by all means.

Mr. Magande advised the Government to channel the resources towards the critical sectors of health, education, agriculture and Infrastructure.

He said Zambians should patiently await the decision that will be made by the IMF Board in Washington but is confident that the result will be positive.

The Former Finance Minister said long-serving civil servants can recall that for not receiving a 1-year salary increment in 2004, the 7 billion dollars debt the country had was forgiven.

Mr. Magande said that resulted in the country having a clean balance sheet between 2005 and 2006.

Previous articleChurch told not allow tribal remarks

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Former Finance Minister Ng’andu Magande welcomes IMF deal

Former Finance Minister Ng'andu Magande has said that the deal agreed between Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF)...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Seed Co Rebounds as Zambia’s Kwacha rises

Economy Chief Editor - 17
Seed Co International Limited says stronger Zambian kwacha rebound inspired by positive sentiment in Zambia boosted volumes and sales during the half year ended...
Read more

Zambia Association of Manufacturers calles for targeted incentives to companies

Economy Chief Editor - 1
The Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) has called for targeted incentives to companies wanting to establish value addition industries. ZAM president, Ashu Sagar says...
Read more

ZESCO MD Victor Mundende fired

Economy Chief Editor - 18
ZESCO Limited Board of Directors with the approval of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has appointed Engineer Victor B. Mapani as the Managing Director...
Read more

UPND Administration to launch empowerment funds for small businesses

Economy Chief Editor - 9
Copperbelt Province Minister ELISHA MATAMBO says the UPND Administration will give empowerment funds to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises regardless of their political affiliation. Mr....
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.