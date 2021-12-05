Chongwe District commissioner Evans Lupiya says government has embraced digitalization for purposes of enhancing service delivery at a reduced cost

Mr Lupiya reaffirmed government’s commitment to promoting the adoption and use of digital products when he officiated at the opening of the ZAMTEL customer service center at Waterfalls mall in Chongwe today.

He commended Zambia telecommunications company (ZAMTEL) for supporting government’s digital agenda through their efforts in providing affordable quality digital services to its customers.

He further urged the public to develop a culture of adopting digital lifestyles in view of the COVID-19 pandemic so as to reduce the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, ZAMTEL Director of enterprise sales Worried Chibuye disclosed that the company has so far opened over 80 mini shops and 41 customer service centers to enable people to easily access digital services.

Mr Chibuye stated that the company has adopted a franchise model which assists enterprising citizens with entrepreneurial opportunities created through the telecommunications value chain.