Sports
Updated:

Zambia U17 Qualify To The COSAFA U17 Cup Semifinals

Junior Chipolopolo Zambia on Saturday qualified to the 2021 COSAFA U17 Cup semifinals at the ongoing tournament in Lesotho.

George Chilufya’s side beat Eswatini 1-0 on a rain-soaked artificial pitch in Maseru via an 87th minute goal from Joseph Sabobo Banda who scored his third goal of the tournament.

Zambia finished top of Group A on maximum 6 points from their allotted two games.

Lesotho and Eswatini, who both have zero points, fight for second place on Sunday to join Zambia in the December 7 semifinals.

Zambia will face Group B runner-up Botswana or Malawi in the semifinals.

Botswana and Malawi have 1 point each and battling to join Group B winners Angola in the last four.

Meanwhile, Shepolopolo U17’s final round-robin, preliminary stage game on Saturday against Namibia have been srecheduled to Sunday.

This is after it was washed-away on Saturday morning following a heavy downpour in Maseru.

