Junior Chipolopolo Zambia on Saturday qualified to the 2021 COSAFA U17 Cup semifinals at the ongoing tournament in Lesotho.

George Chilufya’s side beat Eswatini 1-0 on a rain-soaked artificial pitch in Maseru via an 87th minute goal from Joseph Sabobo Banda who scored his third goal of the tournament.

Zambia finished top of Group A on maximum 6 points from their allotted two games.

Lesotho and Eswatini, who both have zero points, fight for second place on Sunday to join Zambia in the December 7 semifinals.

Zambia will face Group B runner-up Botswana or Malawi in the semifinals.

Botswana and Malawi have 1 point each and battling to join Group B winners Angola in the last four.

Meanwhile, Shepolopolo U17’s final round-robin, preliminary stage game on Saturday against Namibia have been srecheduled to Sunday.

This is after it was washed-away on Saturday morning following a heavy downpour in Maseru.