Here are weekend briefs on how some of our Chipolopolo stars fared at their respective clubs.

=SOUTH AFRICA

-SuperSport/Sekhukhune: Goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata was in goals for Sekhukhune United’s 1-0 away win over SuperSport United on Sunday while compatriot and striker Gamphani Lungu also played the full 90 minutes for the hosts.

-Amazulu: Midfielder Augustine Mulenga was substituted in the 46th minute of Amazulu’s 0-0 home draw against Royal AM on Saturday.

-Sundowns/Stellenbosch: Kennedy Mweene was in goals for leaders and defending champions Sundowns in their 1-1 away draw against Stellenbosch on Saturday.

Fellow 2012 AFCON winner Nathan Sinkala came off the Stellenbosch bench in the 89th minute.

=DR Congo

TP Mazembe defender Kabaso Chongo played the full 90 minutes of Sunday’s 0-0 away draw against South African club Marumo Gallants to advance to the CAF Confederation Cup group stage 1-0 on aggregate.

Midfielder Rainford Kalaba was an unused substitute while defender Tandi Mwape did not make the team for a second successive match.

=DENMARK

Midfielder Lubambo Musonda played the opening 75 minutes for second division side Horsens who won 2-0 away to Frederica on Friday but he was not on target.

=SCOTLAND

Striker Fashion Sakala played the full 90 minutes in Rangers 3-0 home win over Dundee but was not on target for the leaders and defending champions.

=ENGLAND

-Brighton: Midfielder Enock Mwepu played the full 90 minutes for Brighton in Saturdays 1-1 away draw against Southampton.

-Leicester City: Striker Patson Daka played the opening 78 minutes for Leicester in Sunday’s 2-1 away loss to Aston Villa. Daka’s assist set up Harvey Lewis to score the games opening goal in the 14th minute.



=RUSSIA

Evans Kangwa scored a late winner for Arsenal Tula on Sunday in their 2-1 away win over bottom of the table Khimki.

His brother Kings Kangwa supplied the assist that saw Kangwa score his second goal in the season for the 11th placed club.

The Chipolopolo duo played the full 90 minutes.

=SWEDEN

Edward Chilufya provided the assist in Djurgardens 1-0 away win over Hacken on Saturday.

Chilufya played the 90 minutes while Emmanuel Banda came on in the 79th minute.