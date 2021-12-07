9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, December 7, 2021
President Hichilema and Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera hold bilateral talks

President Hakainde Hichilema earlier today arrived in Malawi for a one day State Visit. He was met on arrival at Kamuzu International Airport by Minister of Foreign Affairs Eisenhower Mkaka.

President Hichilema then held bilateral talks with President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi who is also Chairman of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The talks were centred on agriculture, education, health, trade and investment opportunities. President Hichilema said Zambia and Malawi are divided by artificial borders, but its peoples are one.In order to realise this the Presidents of the two countries committed to fostering peace, unity and democracy for development between the two Nations and for the greater good of its people.

Zambia and Malawi agreed to accelerate work and open up the Mwami-Muchinji border post in Eastern Province to enhance trade between the two countries.The two countries have also agreed to fast track the removal of all bottlenecks to trade facilitation.

Previous articleGovernment failing to win hearts and minds of Zambians on Fuel & Electricity Tariffs because of what they promised
Next articleZambia will fail to attract major investors if the subsidies are maintained-Chikwanda

