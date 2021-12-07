The Industrial Development Corporation has announced that Zamtel Chief Executive Officer Sydney Mupeta has separated from employment with the Company by mutual agreement with effect from Tuesday 6th December 2021.

In a statement, the IDC has thanked Mr. Mupeta for his work that has seen Zamtel attain key milestones towards the transformation of the Company and has wished him well in his future endeavors.

Mr. Mupeta has been at the helm of Zamtel since October 2017.

This is according to a statement issued by IDC Head of Corporate Communication Namakau Mukelabai.