Updated:

Angola Beat Zambia to Lift 2021 COSAFA U17 Cup

Zambia on Wednesday lost 2-1 to Angola in the final of the Boys’ Under-17 football tournament at the Region 5 Games in Maseru, Lesotho.

Luis Eusebio scored a last minute goal as Angola edged Zambia to claim gold at the regional championship.

This was the first time Zambia was losing at the competition.

Angola took the lead when Eusebio headed in an 11 minute goal that was canceled by striker Marcel Zimba’s goal.

Meanwhile, Zambia captain Joseph Banda won the Player of the Tournament.

The accolade comes with an opportunity of spending a week in Spain as a guest of La Liga Santander.

The Zambian boys will be consoled by the girls triumph at the same event on Monday.

Shepolopolo Under-17 girls won gold in Maseru after beating Botswana in the final.

