Nkana and Power Dynamos have warmed up for Sunday’s big Kitwe derby in Wusakile with victories in midweek Super Division matches.

Nkana edged Buildcon 2-1 away in Ndola on the same afternoon Power overcame Kansanshi Dynamos 2-1 at home in Kitwe.

At Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Nkana scored two quick goals in second half stoppage time as they rallied to stun Buildcon.

Second substitute Bwalya Kasonde, who had replaced Ronald “Sate Sate ” Kampamba scored the winner a minute away from the final whistle two minutes after Laison Thole poked in the equaliser.

Striker Tapson Kaseba headed Buildcon in front after 38 minutes to ensure that the Ndola outfits punctuated their good play with a goal.

Nkana have jumped to number five with 22 points and Buildcon drops to number ten on 19 points after fifteen matches played.

Meanwhile, Power moved into third place on the table after coming from behind to overcome ten-man Kansanshi at Arthur Davies Stadium.

Striker Kalonji Mwepu registered a brace with goals in the 56th and 60th minutes after Bruce Musakanya had put Kansanshi in from earlier on 41 minutes.

Kansanshi were reduced to ten when Girese Muyumba received a red card after 45 minutes.

In the lunchtime match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, leaders Green Buffaloes gave away a 2-0 lead to force a 2-2 draw against Forest Rangers.

Buffaloes lead the Super Division with a six point gap after amassing 30 points in 15 matches played.

Week 15 Results

08/12/2021

Red Arrows 1-0 Kabwe Warriors

Nkwazi 0-1 Indeni

Lusaka Dynamos 0-1 Zesco United

Kafue Celtic 1-1 Green Eagles

Forest Rangers 2-2 Green Buffaloes

Prison Leopards 2-0 Konkola Blades